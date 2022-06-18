'Wait Wait' for June 18, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sean Hayes
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Sean Hayes and panelists Bobcat Goldthwait, Maeve Higgins and Brian Babylon. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Insurrection Recollection; It's Alive!; Bad News Bear
Panel Questions
Trash with Sass
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about strange quirks of world leaders, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Sean Hayes answers three questions about Purple Haze and other marijuana strains
Sean Hayes is an award-winning actor, producer, and podcaster. He's a true triple-threat, but can he answer our three questions about Purple Haze and other weird marijuana strains?
Panel Questions
Squid Game Comes to Life; Fried Chickens
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Fancy Fish Skins; Pest Potluck; Cheddar-Dipped Fingers
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that Google AI is alive, what will be the next thing in your house to come to life?
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.