The Federal Reserve is meeting and may raise interest rates .75% for the first time in nearly 30 years. An increase of .5% was expected. But rising inflation may prompt the higher uptick in interest rates.

Here and Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

