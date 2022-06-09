India faces angry international backlash following derogatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad

At least 20 Muslim countries and organizations have lodged complaints after a spokeswoman for India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party made inflammatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad on TV.

The spokeswoman has been suspended from her job and the police have filed a criminal complaint against her.

NPR’S India correspondent Lauren Frayer discusses the rise of hate speech in the country and the fallout across the Muslim world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.