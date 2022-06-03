Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says 'victory will be ours,' as Russian occupation reaches 100th day

In a video message, on the 100th day of Russia’s war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed “victory will be ours.”

Max Bearak, Ukraine chief correspondent for our editorial partners at The Washington Post, discusses the situation with fighting in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, in Luhansk and reflects on the damage at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

