Sunday Puzzle: No, not that f-word

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words starting with F. Think of a third word starting with F that can follow my first one and precede my second one, in each case to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. First Farm --> FAMILY [First Family, family farm]

1. Founding Figure

2. Fossil Filter

3. Forbidden Fly

4. Fantasy Field

5. Fast Fight

6. Fire Fishing

7. Flash Frame

8. Facial Film

9. Fun Finding

10. Freshwater Filet

Last week's challenge: It came from Blaine Deal, who conducts a weekly blog about Will's NPR puzzles. Take the name of an island. Move its first letter two spaces later in the alphabet (so A would become C, B would become D, etc.). Reverse the result and you'll have the name of another island. What islands are these?

Challenge answer: Gaum --> Maui

Winner: Jane Ruseski of Morgantown, WV

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Christopher Raymond, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (based on something his seven-year-old son Charlie noticed). Take a abbreviation found in text messages. Reverse the first two letters, and the result sounds like something else often found in text messages. What are these things?

