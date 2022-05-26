Despite hundreds of mass shootings, the U.S. hasn't passed a gun control measure in a decade

No federal gun control measure has passed since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook a decade ago.

The now largely forgotten assault weapons ban ended in 2004. It was passed in the wake of another school shooting.

Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd talks to Robert Spitzer, professor emeritus at the State University of New York Cortland and the author of “The Politics of Gun Control.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

