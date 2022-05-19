Extremists exploit gaming networks and social media to recruit and radicalize

The shooter who killed 10 in a Buffalo grocery store broadcast his rampage on Twitch, a live streaming site popular among gamers. He’s not the first to killer to have done so.

We discuss how extremists use gaming platforms and social media to recruit and promote violence with Alex Newhouse, deputy director at Middlebury Institute Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism.

