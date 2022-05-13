© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Roe v. Wade draft leak, a college student reflects on the future of reproductive rights

Published May 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT

There’s been much discussion and concern about the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned since the recent leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion.

College student Miranda Zanca, 18, of YR Media says processing the news of a likely change in reproductive rights in the U.S. has been a surreal experience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now