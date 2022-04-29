© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina National Guard to lend support to Ukraine

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Jeff Tiberii
/
WUNC

The North Carolina National Guard will provide military equipment to Ukraine in its war with Russia, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

At the request of the U.S. Department of Defense, the N.C. Army National Guard is providing M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers as part of a larger U.S. support package to Ukraine, Cooper said in a news release.

The governor also has shared a list of state government support resources for military service members and their families as military personnel based in North Carolina are deployed because of the war.

In February, Cooper signed an executive order that directed state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

Copyright 2022 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.

Tags

WHQR state news
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press