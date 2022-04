In February, during the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a group of saboteurs disrupted Russia’s supply lines by targeting the railway links between Russia and Ukraine through Belarus.

Liz Sly, who covers global affairs for our editorial partners at the Washington Post, explains who was behind the plot and how it worked.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.