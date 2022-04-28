The Grand Tour is onstage tonight at Thalian Hall

The Opera House Theatre Company is presenting The Grand Tour, a tribute to the music of George Jones, tonight at 7:30 in Thalian Hall.

The name The Grand Tour, is taken from a famous hit of George Jones’, describing the end of a relationship.

Larry Tobias leads the band and says the group does not do impersonations of George Jones. Tobias explains doing that would be to set himself up for failure in the biggest way. Tobias says Jones had a uniqueness to his presentation and storytelling.

So, what exactly will the concert be like?

“We start at early part of his career and run through his music in chronological order. During the performance, we tell stories about Jones’ life and share stories about our lives too. Audience members will get to know all of us before the end of the show,” says Tobias.

The Grand Tour kicked off in 2013, ironically, the year George Jones passed away.

Tobias and his band love and respect Jones’ music

This show is a bright light. Tobias says, “These past couple years have been a bit dark and uncertain, but I guarantee you will feel better walking out the door after the show than when you walked in.”

The Grand Tour is onstage at Thalian Hall tonight at 7:30. Ticket info is available at ThalianHall.org.