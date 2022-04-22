© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Israeli-Palestinian tensions rise as violence at Jerusalem holy sites continues

Published April 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

There was more violence at the holy sites in Jerusalem Friday as Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a crowd near the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Police say they were responding to crowds of Palestinians throwing rocks and fireworks.

It’s the latest in a series of clashes between Israelis and Palestinians that have raised fears of a bigger conflict like last year’s Gaza war.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR international correspondent Peter Kenyon, who is in Israel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now