New Fed report signals concerns over a housing bubble

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

New jobs numbers out Friday pushed the unemployment rate to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%. But as strong hiring continues, another measure of economic growth has some economists concerned a housing bubble may be brewing.

A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says rising housing costs “are out of step with market fundamentals.”

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Enrique Martínez-García, senior research economist and advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

