How the Russian military may change tactics in Ukraine

Moscow says it will scale back its offensive in Ukraine, but the United States and its allies are skeptical it will follow through.

Host Scott Tong talks to Jeffrey Edmonds, a research scientist at CNA and an expert on the Russian military, about how the Russian military is performing, how it may be changing tactics, and how the Ukrainian military has successfully fought back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

