Sing-Along to "Messiah" with the Cape Fear Chorale

Cape Fear Chorale is performing excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah” this Saturday at 4 pm. And, if the spirit moves you, you can join them! That’s right. The performance is a Walk-In Sing-Along. Jerry Cribbs, Director of the Cape Fear Chorale, said anyone who attends has the option to either sing along with the performers or just take a seat and enjoy the event as an audience member. Cribbs said the last time Cape Fear Chorale offered an event like this was 2017. He felt after the pandemic, it was important to bring this concept back as a unifying event for the community. Cribbs said the challenge of this type of performance is it’s immediacy, but ultimately, that’s what also makes it exciting and fun.

“The small orchestra that we have will be such a good nucleus sound that will guide us, on both sides of the orchestra. Behind them will be the chorale. In front of them will be audience members. I think that will be great guidance. So it should be just an exciting amount of sound and music that the other audience members (who aren’t singing) will hear.”

Cribbs said the Cape Fear Chorale will be joined by the UNCW Chamber Choir, conducted by Dr. Aaron Peisner. Doors for the Walk-In Sing-Along open on Saturday, April 2nd at 3:30, with the performance starting at 4. There is no fee to attend the event which takes place in Kenan Auditorium on the UNCW Campus.

