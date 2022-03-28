© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic wins and the slap seen round the world: A wrap-up of the Oscars

Published March 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Emilia Jones and Eugenio Derbez in “CODA." (Apple TV+)
Emilia Jones and Eugenio Derbez in “CODA." (Apple TV+)

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn about last night’s Oscar ceremony.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now