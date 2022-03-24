© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Pritzker winner Diébédo Francis Kéré wants to 'create beauty for the most underserved population

Published March 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
LycÇe Schorge (Francis Kéré)
LycÇe Schorge (Francis Kéré)

Diébédo Francis Kéré made history as the first Black architect to win this year’s Pritzker Prize.

He’s been described as “equal architect and servent”, using his craft to serve the most underserved communities in his native Burkina Faso and other African countries.

Kéré joins Here & Now’s Scott Tong to explain his designs and the intention behind them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now