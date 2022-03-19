Photos: Fighting near Kyiv intensifies, as many are still displaced

Updated March 25, 2022 at 12:07 PM ET

In the fourth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 3.7 million people have fled the country and another 6.3 million people have been internally displaced, according to the United Nations.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops bombed an art school on Sunday where an estimated 400 people had taken shelter in the besieged city of Mariupol. And new curfew restrictions were imposed in Kyiv as Russian forces attacked a shopping center and several apartment buildings Sunday night, leaving eight dead.

Roughly 7,000 people have managed to flee Mariupol using evacuation and aid routes, although Russian forces surround the routes and have forced some to turn back.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Flames and smoke rise from a fire following an artillery fire on the 30th day of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces in the northeastern city of Kharkiv Russian strikes targeting a medical facility in Kharkiv on March 25, killed at least four civilians and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Israeli lawmakers Sunday, urging them to do more to aid his people. On Wednesday, he called on French companies to leave Russia in an address to the French Parliament and thanked Japan's Parliament for its support in sanctioning Russia.

In his address to French lawmakers, Zelenskyy compared the plight of Mariupol to Verdun, the French city destroyed in World War I by trench warfare. He made several appeals to liberty, fraternity and equality, too, saying he knew the French people understand his country's fight.

Japan's unusually tough stance toward Russia's invasion, meanwhile, triggered retaliation from Moscow this week: On Tuesday, Russian officials announced a decision to discontinue talks with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands, citing Tokyo's sanctions against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> A Ukrainien serviceman stands guard near a burning warehouse hit by a Russian shell in the suburbs of the capital Kyiv.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to NATO leaders via video from Ukraine, repeating requests for continued and increased security assistance from the West.

The U.S., meanwhile, made public plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and other displaced people fleeing the conflict. Officials also disclosed that President Biden plans to announce $1 billion in new funding for humanitarian aid for Ukrainians and refugees in neighboring countries.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> Paramedics transfer a wounded Ukrainian serviceman, Rostyslav, aged 42, in a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Ukrainian military members hold a picture of Ukrainian Air Assault paratrooper Volodymy Rurak during his funeral at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> Natalya Vakula, aged 44, who was injured during shelling in Chernihiv on March 16, rests in a hospital in Brovary, Ukraine.

Zuzana Gogova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> A volunteer from the initiative 'Sila Uzhhoroda' (The Power of Uzhhorod) serves meals to fleeing refugees at Uzhhorod train station in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Sila Uzhhoroda is the only organization serving cooked food to refugees at the train station. Currently, initiative Sila Uzhhoroda serves between 6000 - 7000 meals per day.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> Fire and smoke lights up the sky, east of Kharkiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> A firefighter fights a fire after Russian attacks struck a warehouse in the suburbs of Kyiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> Displaced people fleeing the suburbs have their IDs checked in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> People arrive at the main train station from the area of Dnipro in Lviv, Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> A child walks in front of a damaged school in the city of Zhytomyr, in northern Ukraine.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> The internal components of a 300mm rocket are embedded in the ground next to graves after shelling near the Memorial to the Victims of Totalitarianism in a forest on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> Yuri Vododymyrovych, center, stands next to the burial site of his twin brother, Fedorchyk Ihor Vododymyrovych, during his burial in Lviv. Vododymyrovych was a member of the Ukrainian Army and died fighting the Russians in the city of Nova Kakhovka.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> A member of the Ukrainian military attends the funeral for Fedorchyk Ihor Vododymyrovych at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> Members of the Ukrainian military carry the casket of Fedorchyk Ihor Vododymyrovych to his grave during his burial at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> People walk past a boarded up window as they make their way through a street as the city continues to prepare for the possibility of a Russian military attack in Lviv.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> A sleeping room in a kindergarten damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> A man walks in front of a damaged house in the city of Zhytomyr, in northern Ukraine.

Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 24:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers head to the front line as displaced civilians swarm a train station in Lviv to flee Russian attacks.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> A soldier hands water to people in Lviv leaving on a train for Poland as they flee their hometowns.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 23: </strong>A child looks out a window as people fleeing Russian attacks on their hometowns leave Lviv on a train for Poland.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>March 22:</strong> Ludmila, left, says goodbye to her granddaughter Kristina, who with her son Yaric, are leaving on a train in Odesa.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 23:</strong> A firefighter douses a home in Kyiv that was destroyed by Russian shelling.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 22:</strong> Medical staff tend to children in a room protected by sandbags at the Zaporizhzhia Regional Children's Hospital.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 22:</strong> Debris from a mental hospital hit by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv. The city is a key obstacle for Russian forces trying to move west from Crimea to take Odessa, Ukraine's major port on the Black Sea.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>March 23</strong>: Volodymyr, 80, rests inside his apartment after it was damaged by shelling in Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 23:</strong> Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, standing at right, speaks during a press conference next to his brother, former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko, in Kyiv. The mayor said 264 civilians had been killed by Russian bombardments on the capital, including four children.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>March 22:</strong> An elderly woman walks past concrete blocks topped with sandbags along a street in Odesa, in southern Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>March 23:</strong> A woman exercises near a car and apartments damaged by shelling in Kyiv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> Yulia (who didn't want to give her last name) cries as she holds her baby, Egor, while staying at a relief center set up at the main train station in Lviv. Yulia, who fled the town of Okhtyrka, said she isn't sure where she's headed and, like others, is trying to find a safe haven away from the Russian military.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>March 23:</strong> A firefighter takes a break from extinguishing a fire inside a home destroyed by shelling in Kyiv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 23:</strong> Sophia, 1, lies on a piece of luggage as she and her mother wait for a train to Poland at the main station in Lviv. Her mother said they'd fled from the city of Dnipr.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 22:</strong> Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell in Lviv.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 21:</strong> An unexploded rocket sits wedged in a cemetery road in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 21:</strong> Iryna Miroshnychenko cooks in the basement of a residential building in Kyiv, where residents shelter from Russian airstrikes and shelling.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 22:</strong> Military service members remove the body of a Ukrainian serviceman killed near one of the Ukraine's National Academy of Science's research institutes after a strike in northwestern Kyiv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>March 21:</strong> Ruslan Trishchuk, 40, smokes a cigarette while taking a break outside the Baikave cemetery's crematorium in Kyiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 21:</strong> Volunteers attend a Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces training camp in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 21:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers put blue tape on their uniforms in Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 21:</strong> A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by bombing Sunday in Kyiv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>March 21:</strong> Daryna Kovalenko, 19, holds her dog, Tim, at Kyiv's train station after leaving her home in Chernihiv, Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor.