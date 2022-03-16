© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers virtual address to Congress

North Carolina Public Radio | By NPR News
Published March 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, in May.
Zelenskyy's remarks come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning. His remarks come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week.

Zelenskyy's address to Congress is expected to start at 9:00 a.m.

NPR will carry live coverage. Watch here:

