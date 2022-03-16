Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers virtual address to Congress
Zelenskyy's remarks come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning. His remarks come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week.
Zelenskyy's address to Congress is expected to start at 9:00 a.m.
NPR will carry live coverage. Watch here:
Copyright 2022 North Carolina Public Radio