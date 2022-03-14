© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Kansas conservatives push for 'curriculum transparency' in schools

Published March 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Kansas is one of at least 20 states considering Parents Bill of Rights laws. The measures call for school districts to post materials online, including lesson plans and information about guest speakers. The bills would also prohibit the teaching of certain “divisive concepts” such as white privilege or gender identity.

Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports.

