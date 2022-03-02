The U.S. is taking a swing at airlines over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

President Biden has announced the U.S. is joining Canada and several European allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights. The move aims to further squeeze Russia’s economy over its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what this means for worldwide travelers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

