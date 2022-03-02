Russian invasion of Ukraine upends longstanding policies of neutrality

The European response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been swift and in some ways surprising.

The European Union agreed to directly finance the purchase of weapons for the first time ever. Germany, Sweden and even famously neutral Switzerland have also broken with decades-long policies to send money and military assistance to Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Tobias Vestner, head of the security and law program at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

