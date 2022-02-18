Novak Djokovic will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, even if it means sacrificing his No. 1 ranking

Novac Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player, said this week in a BBC interview that he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, even if it means missing Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon and the French Open.

New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey talks about what this decision may mean for Djokovic’s career.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.