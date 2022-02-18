© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Celeste Headlee: How can we fight burnout with purposeful rest?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Diba MohtashamJames DelahoussayeRachel FaulknerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Work, Play, Rest - Part 3.

Hard work has been baked into our culture for so long, but at what cost? Journalist Celeste Headlee explains why we must give our bodies the rest they need, so that we can live fuller lives.

About Celeste Headlee

Celeste Headlee is a radio journalist, public speaker and author. She is co-host of the new weekly series Retro Report on PBS and season three of the Scene on Radio podcast – MEN.

Previously, she was a host at NPR, anchoring shows including Tell Me More, Talk of the Nation, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Until 2017, she hosted the daily news/talk show, On Second Thought, on Georgia Public Broadcasting. She also served as co-host of the national morning news show, The Takeaway, from PRI and WNYC.

Her TEDx Talk sharing "10 ways to have a better conversation" has over 30 million total views to date and is also the subject of one of her books. Her other books include Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism–and How to Do It and Do Nothing: How To Break Away From Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving.

Headlee graduated from Northern Arizona University (NAU) and received a masters degree in vocal performance from the University of Michigan. She has performed as a professional opera singer.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Diba Mohtasham and edited by James Delahoussaye and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

TED Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Diba Mohtasham
James Delahoussaye
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour