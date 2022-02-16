Available Positions 2022

Station Manager

The Station Manager is responsible for delivering the strategic plan for WHQR. WHQR is a community-licensed public radio station operating as Friends of Public Radio, which is a fiduciary board. The station delivers both news and classical music channels in historic downtown Wilmington, NC. We are seeking a leader with the vision, energy, and experience to build on our commitment to the information and entertainment needs of our listeners, while expanding our engagement with the wider community. The manager will oversee all staff, programming, administrative, financial, and operational aspects of WHQR.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Five years of successful experience in broadcasting, journalism, or communications with Public Media (NPR or PBS) management experience.

· Proven organizational leadership skills and success at supervising teams.

· Experience in developing, delivering, and leading the execution of strategic plans.

· Ability to develop, propose, and adhere to an annual budget.

· Superior interpersonal skills and ability to communicate professionally orally and in writing with colleagues, volunteers, board members, and donors.

· Ability to encourage and support an inclusive, diverse, and creative working environment.

· Ability to execute short- and long-term board-directed goals.

Preferred Qualifications:

· Ten years of successful experience in broadcasting, journalism, or communications with Public Media (NPR or PBS) management experience.

· Experience with on-air radio or television Public Media fundraising.

· Enthusiasm for the role community-centered public media plays.

· Familiarity with broadcast news and appreciation of news, arts, and entertainment programming.

· Understanding of emerging trends in radio and public broadcasting including digital platforms, social media, and podcasts.

· Experience in and comfort with being an on-air presence.

· Successful and creative risk-taking abilities, sound business disciplines, and strategic thinking.

· Demonstrated ability to listen, build consensus, and motivate staff toward shared goals.

· Strong presentation skills in both large and small settings.

· Experience operating under a community license.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Manage WHQR staff, including goal setting, coaching, conducting annual evaluations, establishing development, succession, and hiring plans.

· Oversee news and classical programming, and the station's physical plant, equipment, and facilities.

· Prepare and manage station budgets, maintain required records, and provide financial and other periodic reports to the Board of Directors.

· Support and enhance fundraising efforts including membership development, underwriting, and special events along with major donor cultivation.

· Seek and secure grants and individual donations to support projects and initiatives.

· Advance local news opportunities for on-air and digital platforms in partnership with staff.

· Help identify programming that welcomes new and diverse audiences.

· Represent the station in the broader community via event attendance, organization membership, and other outreach opportunities.

· Participate in professional development as applicable.

· Work closely with the Board of Directors to periodically refresh the WHQR Strategic Plan.

· Maintain compliance with FCC regulations.

· Any other duties that may arise within the parameters of the position.

To Apply:

Please submit a resume, a letter of introduction that addresses your qualifications for the position, and three professional references to StationManagerSearch@whqr.org.

To learn more about the station, visit whqr.org.

All application materials must be received by March 14, 2022.

WHQR is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

