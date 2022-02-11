The Great Studio Swap

WHQR kicked off 2022 with an overhaul of the venerable ‘Studio 3’ – long the home of WHQR’s classical broadcasts.

The project, overseen by world-class engineer Jobie Sprinkle, involved a 'studio swap’ – a logistically challenging process, but one that allowed WHQR to consolidate and update our news broadcast equipment and facilities and move the classical broadcast equipment for more convenient access.

First, the classical equipment had to be moved out of Studio 3 and set up in a holding site at the station. Next, Studio 3 was cleaned out and stripped down to the cement floor. Then it was ready for brand new equipment: a new board, microphones, and expanded space for hosts and guests — one of the many benefits of the new and improved Studio 3 in its new role as home to our news broadcasts is better accommodations for live guests.

At the same time – yes, it was quite a juggling act – the classical equipment was moved to Studio 1.

All of this, believe it or not, was completed in about a week, and without ever skipping a single news broadcast.

Our news and classical staff are already settling into their new homes. With the classical studio now right across the hall from our expansive library of music, and the news studio now situated next to our production studio and interview room (where Coastline and The Newsroom are taped), the station feels cleaner, more organized, and more up-to-date.

As the saying goes, there’s a place for everything and – after the ‘studio swap’ – everything is in its place. Thanks, of course, to the generous support of listeners like you, and especially to lead donors Bob and Patti Bricker.