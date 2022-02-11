© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Thalian Association Community Theatre’s annual Summer Creative Arts Camp is gearing up

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published February 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST
Creative Arts Camp Graphic.png

Though we’re nowhere near summer, many parents are already dreaming of the carefree days ahead where their children can harness their creative energy OUTSIDE the house. So, it probably comes as no surprise that over 200 kids have already signed up for the Thalian Association Community Theatre’s annual Summer Creative Arts Camp.

Susan Habas, executive director for the Thalian Association Community Theatre, said camps will focus on performing and visual arts, technical theatre, arts and crafts and filmmaking.

“We also have three Broadway on Second Street camps, which are two-week opportunities to start on Day 1 with auditions and then figuring out exactly what you’re going to do within a production. And then, at the end of the second week, there are free performances for your friends and family,” said Habas.

Habas said the three shows featured this summer will be Rainbow Fish the Musical, Seussical, Jr. and Disney’s High School Musical 2.

The Summer 2022 Creative Arts Camp runs from June 13th to August 12th and is open to kids ages 4 and up. The website is wilmingtoncommunityarts.org

Culture/Arts
Cheril Lee
Cheril Lee has worked in the public radio sphere for eighteen years. Her first foray into public radio was at KVNO in Omaha, Nebraska. During her 10 years at the station, Ms. Lee was the News Director, covering anything and everything arts-related in the Omaha community, anchored six daily newscasts, and mentored college students. During the last three years of her time at KVNO, Ms. Lee took on additional work as a Classical Music Host, sharing fun stories about the music and the musicians with audiences.
