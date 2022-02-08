Synthetic opioids account for the majority of drug overdose deaths

From April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States, the highest number ever recorded in a one-year span. The majority of those deaths involved a synthetic opioid, such as fentanyl.

A new report out Tuesday by the Federal Commission on Combatting Synthetic Opioid Trafficking looks at what strategic approach the federal government should take to combat the problem of synthetic opioids.

WBUR’s Martha Bebinger joins us to discuss.

