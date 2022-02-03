Biden says ISIS leader is dead after U.S. counterterrorism strike in Syria

President Biden says a U.S. operation in Syria resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who blew himself and several others up in a residential building in the final moments of the strike.

Javed Ali, former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, joins us to discuss.

