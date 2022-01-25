Multiple attorneys general sue Google over deceptive practices

Three states and the District of Columbia are suing Google over deceptive practices related to tracking its users.

The Washington, D.C., attorney general, along with the top justice officials of Washington state, Texas and Indiana announced their lawsuit on Monday.

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure.

