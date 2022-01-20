Blinken in Berlin to smooth tensions after Biden suggests some Russian aggression would be tolerated

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Berlin on Thursday to deliver a speech and smooth over tensions after President Biden suggested some Russian aggression toward Ukraine would be tolerated in a speech Tuesday night.

We get the latest from Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.