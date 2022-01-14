© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Red Cross declares national blood shortage crisis

Published January 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

For the first time ever, the Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis.

The stockpile of blood is running so low that in some places, there’s less than one day’s worth of supply.

Dr. Jennifer Andrews, director of the blood bank at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, joins us to discuss the situation.

Click here to find out where you can donate blood.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

