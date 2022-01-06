The extremists that stormed the U.S. Capitol turn their attention from national to local politics

A year after a violent mob of extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol, stoked by lies and misinformation about the presidential election, we look at what’s happened to the extremist groups and their online networks in the past year.

NBC senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny tells host Scott Tong that many have begun interfering in local politics. Her latest report is “From the Capitol to the city council: How extremism in the U.S. shifted after Jan. 6.” It’s part of NBC News’ series on the state of extremism in America as the nation marks one year since the deadly Capitol Hill attack.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

