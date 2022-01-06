© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
'Dark day on the calendar of American history': Historian explains how Jan. 6 will be remembered

Published January 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol on Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Even in the early moments of the insurrection, Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley suggested former President Donald Trump would need to take some responsibility for goading on his supporters.

One year later, he joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to reflect on Jan. 6 and how history will view that day.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

