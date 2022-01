Ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Eddie Glaude, professor and department chair of African American studies at Princeton University, weighs in on the state of our democracy.

According to a new NPR/Ipsos poll, 64% of Americans think that U.S. democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing.

