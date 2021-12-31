© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Men Don't Break' tops one conductor's list of classical music highlights of 2021

Published December 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST
Latonia Moore performs during a rehearsal of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" at the Metropolitan Opera house, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Latonia Moore performs during a rehearsal of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" at the Metropolitan Opera house, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss his top classical moments of the year, including the aria “Men Don’t Break” from Terence Blanchard’s opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” the first opera by a Black composer presented in the Metropolitan Opera’s 138-year history.

Top classical music moments of 2021

Men Don’t Break,” aria from Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”

Watch on YouTube.

Florence Price Symphonies No. 1 & No. 3, Philadelphia Orchestra

Watch on YouTube.

Marin Alsop conducting Gershwin’s “Porgy & Bess,” Philadelphia Orchestra

Watch on YouTube.

Stride” by Cuban composer, Tania León — 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Music, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic in 2020

Watch on YouTube.

William Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony,” James Conlon revival (Aspen/BSO)

Watch on YouTube.

The Conductor,’ documentary about Marin Alsop)

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now