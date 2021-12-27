© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homeless service provider in Oregon face challenges of snow, cold and COVID-19 during holidays

Published December 27, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency through the next week because of severe winter weather.

Homeless service providers in the state say they’re struggling to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe in the snow and below freezing conditions.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency in Salem, Oregon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now