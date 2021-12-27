Homeless service provider in Oregon face challenges of snow, cold and COVID-19 during holidays

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency through the next week because of severe winter weather.

Homeless service providers in the state say they’re struggling to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe in the snow and below freezing conditions.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency in Salem, Oregon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

