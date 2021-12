Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who won the Nobel Prize for his long struggle to free South Africa from the racist policies of its apartheid-era government, has died in Cape Town. He was 90.

NPR’s Ofeibea Quist-Arcton has a remembrance of Archbishop Tutu’s life.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.