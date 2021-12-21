NYC mandates that all job listings include pay transparency

The New York City Council has recently passed a bill that mandates job listings include pay listings.

Employers will be required to list the minimum and maximum salaries on their listings. It’s a move that other cities and states across the country are also adopting.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

