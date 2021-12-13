© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Afghan women's rights activist says 'we literally laugh at' new Taliban decree on rights

Published December 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST
Women and teachers demonstrate inside a private school to demand their rights and equal education for women and girls, during a gathering for National Teachers Day, at a private school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Oct. 5, 2021. (Ahmad Halabisaz/AP)
Women and teachers demonstrate inside a private school to demand their rights and equal education for women and girls, during a gathering for National Teachers Day, at a private school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Oct. 5, 2021. (Ahmad Halabisaz/AP)

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders have issued a “special decree” outlining women’s rights in the country — one that outlaws child marriage but doesn’t mention jobs or education.

While the Taliban is permitting some women to work in health care, few others have held onto their jobs. And even elementary school is no longer on the cards for girls.

Wazhma Frogh has long been an advocate for Afghan women. She’s co-founder of the Women and Peace Studies Organization in Afghanistan and a member of the Afghan Women’s Network.

Her recent op-ed, co-written with former U.S. Ambassador Swanee Hunt, is “Afghan Women Deserve a Seat at the Table.” She joins host Scott Tong to discuss the situation on the ground in Afghanistan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now