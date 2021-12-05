Sunday Puzzle: It's (not) rhyme thyme

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some five-letter words. Change the first letter to make a new word that doesn't rhyme with the original.

Ex. Catch --> WATCH

1. Horse

2. Beard

3. Hound

4. Mouth

5. Donor

6. Blown

[Two different answers ...]

7. Lover

[Three different answers ...]

8. Rough

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Take the 9 letters of EARTH SIGN. Repeating them as often as necessary, you can spell the four-word title of a classic movie in 15 letters. You can also use them to spell the four-word title of a classic song in 19 letters. What two titles are these?

Challenge answer: "Singin' in the Rain," "Strangers in the Night"

Winner: Rich Storrs from Marlborough, CT.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Tom Bible, of Cincinnati. Think of a word to describe a single animal. Change the third letter to get a word that describes the plural of that animal. Both are nouns, and neither word contains an "s."

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

