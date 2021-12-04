© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Stephen Sondheim

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published December 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Fresh Air' remembers Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim: Sondheim, who died Nov. 26, was the lyricist and composer who gave us Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods and other shows. In 2010 he spoke about his writing process, from rhyming to finding the right note.

'Original Cast Album: Company' provides a glimpse of Sondheim's perfectionism: In 1970, Stephen Sondheim's comic musical Company broke most of the conventions of American musical theater. Now, a newly restored documentary goes inside the making of the original cast album.

