© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden ramps up COVID-19 strategy; Republicans threaten government shutdown over vaccine mandate

Published December 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST

Politico national politics reporter Maya King and Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Callum Borchers to discuss the politics of President Biden’s latest measures to contain the spread of the omicron variant — and how Republicans are pushing back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now