Chestnuts were once a major food source in the U.S. for Native Americans and enslaved Black Americans. But a fungus killed off billions of American chestnut trees.

Now, there are efforts to revive the trees and bring back chestnuts to the American table. Jacob Fenston of WAMU reports.

