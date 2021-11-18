Apple to launch self-service program that will let iPhone users to repair their phones at home

Starting early next year, Apple is set to launch its self-service repair program that allows iPhone users to repair their broken phones at home using Apple parts. This comes as the Biden administration and the Federal Communications Commission have encouraged the right of independent repair.

