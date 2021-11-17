U.S. Catholic bishops avoid conflict with Biden in Communion vote

After months of controversy, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opted not to prevent President Biden and other public figures who support abortion rights from receiving Holy Communion.

John Carr, the founder and co-director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, shares his analysis.

