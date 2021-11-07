Sunday Puzzle: Drop a letter to make it better

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop one letter in each of them to leave two words that are in the same category of things.

Example: DRILL STAGE --> dill & sage (both herbs)

1. THEN THIRSTY

2. BOOST SHORE

3. LINDEN SATING

4. BUNGLE SHORN

5. JUDGE PESTER

6. CANINES NIECE

7. COUNTY PEARL

8. BRASS TREMBLE

9. LOITER GALLEON

10. LAUNCH SCUPPER

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from Michael Shteyman, of Freeland, Md. Think of a popular tourist attraction in two words. The second, fourth and sixth letters of the second word, in order, spell the first name of a famous author. The last four letters of the first word spell the author's last name. Who is the author, and what is the tourist attraction?

Challenge answer: Grand Canyon --> Ayn Rand

Winner: Marion Yoder of Cheyenne, Wyoming

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Neville Fogarty, of Newport News, Va. Name a variety of song and a genre of music. Switch the initial consonant sounds of these two words, and, phonetically, you'll name an object found in the kitchen. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

