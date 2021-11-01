Starbucks workers in Buffalo land union vote

Starbucks workers from three stores in Buffalo, New York, landed a major victory this past week.

The National Labor Relations Board has allowed the stores to cast their vote for a union, striking down the company’s desire for a single vote from the 20 stores in the area. Should the votes turn in favor of a union, it would be Starbucks’ first union in the country.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Matthew Bodie, professor of law at Saint Louis University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

