President Biden meets Pope Francis

President Biden began the second foreign trip of his presidency on Friday meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican. He will also be attending two major summits in Rome and Glasgow, Scotland.

The meeting with the Pope comes at a time when the deep polarization in America can also be found in the Catholic church.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses the expectations of the meeting with John Carr, founder and co-director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University.

