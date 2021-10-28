© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Italian villa with the world's only Caravaggio ceiling mural is up for sale

Published October 28, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

It's known as one of the wonders of the world by one of the greatest painters in history - a ceiling mural in a villa in Rome by the artist Caravaggio. The villa has been put up for auction. And it can be yours for a starting bid of $547 million. As for maintenance fees, yes, absolutely - the buyer will also have to spend 13 million bucks in restoration expenses.

